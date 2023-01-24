Obituaries » Joyce E. Kraft

Joyce Elaine Kraft, 87, of Taylor Mill, died Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at Rosedale Manor. She was born May 25, 1935, in New Castle, Indiana, a daughter of the late John and Eliza Sweigart. She was married to Raymond J. Kraft, who survives. Also surviving are two sons, Douglas P. Kraft (Cindy) and James Nichols (Tina); 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by 12 brothers and sisters. Per her wishes, there will be no services.