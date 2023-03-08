Obituaries » Joyce A. Works

Burial Date: March 11, 2023 Carter's Chapel United Methodist Church 1044 Carters Chapel Rd Demossville, KY March 11, 11 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 91 times















Joyce Ann Works, age 84, began her eternal life with her Savior on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Born in Pendleton County on April 28, 1938, she was the daughter of Eugene and Beulah [Tungate] Spegal.

She married Meredith Works in 1961 and was married for 46 years until Meredith’s death in 2007. Joyce was a woman of deep faith who loved her church. She was a member of Carter’s Chapel United Methodist Church. In the time she called her own, she liked to keep flowers of all kinds outdoors.

Those left behind to mourn Joyce’s absence here on Earth are her daughter April Garner (Doug), her brother Malcolm “Butch” Spegal, and her grandson Jordan Garner.

A visitation will be held for Joyce on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Carter’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 1044 Carters Chapel Rd., Demossville, Kentucky. The family will receive guests from 10:00 AM until the time of her funeral service at 11:00 AM, also to be held at the church. Following the funeral ceremony, Joyce will be laid to rest in the cemetery at Carter’s Chapel.