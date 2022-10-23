Obituaries » Joyce A. Williamson Neff

Burial Date: December 3, 2022

Joyce Williamson (nee Neff), 91, of Cold Spring, KY, passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022, peacefully from complications with Alzheimer’s at Coldspring Transitional Care Center, with her family by her side. She was a volunteer EMT at Cold Spring\Crestview Fire Department/Central Campbell for 30 years. She graduated from Northern Kentucky Vocational School earning her LPN nursing degree while still raising her 6 children. Later, she got her Master Gardener certificate through UK Extension Center. Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Jack, a brother, Donnie, and her parents. She is survived by 6 children, Bonnie (Gerald) Smith, David (Kim) Williamson, Mark (Karen) Williamson, James Williamson, Cathy Williamson, and Mary (Tim) Clair; 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. A Memorial visitation will be held at the Alexandria Funeral Home on Saturday, December 3, 2022, from 10:00 AM until time of the Memorial Service at 12:00 PM. A Celebration of Life will follow at 1:00 PM at the Campbell County V.F.W. Post #3205, Alexandria, KY. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association.