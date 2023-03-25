Obituaries » Joyce A. Robinson

Burial Date: March 29, 2023 The Gathering Place Church 10310 Dixie Hwy. Florence, KY March 29, 7 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 80 times















Joyce Ann Robinson, age 80, of Union, KY, went on to be with Jesus on the morning of Saturday, March 25, 2023. She was born on April 2, 1942, to Charles and Josephine Haynes in Covington, KY. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband (of 38 years), Chester Robinson, and her brothers, Edward, David, and Johnny Haynes. Joyce is survived by her children, Chad Robinson (Theresa) and Jody E. Cuzick (Jody W.); grandchildren, Lauren Rowley (Taylor), Garrett Cuzick (Briana), Lexi Robinson, Clay Cuzick (Bryn), Cole Cuzick (Rebecca), and Haley Lehkamp (Justin); brother, Charles Haynes (Judy); sister, Carole Shook (Mike); and great grandchildren, Daniel, Reina, Ellenora, Cierra, Tate, Luke with three more on the way.

Joyce founded the Gathering Place Church in Florence, KY, in 1984. She pastored for 37 years, and in 2017, transitioned the pastorate to her grandson, Garrett. Joyce also founded Zion Christian Academy in Florence, KY in 1995. She gave her life to lead others to Jesus and to His miracle working power. She was “Nanny” to her grandchildren and great grandchildren, whom she loved with all her heart and cherished every moment that she spent with them. Her prayer was that they would know the love of Jesus and that “they would be pillars in the house of their God all the days of their lives!”

Visitation for Joyce will be Wednesday, March 29, 2023, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., with her funeral service beginning at 7 p.m. at The Gathering Place Church, 10310 Dixie Hwy., Florence, KY 41042. A private committal service will take place at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Erlanger, KY. Memorials may be made to the Vision Fund at the Gathering Place Church.