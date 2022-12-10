Obituaries » Joyce A. Julien

Joyce A. Julien, 72, of Florence, KY passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, KY.

She was born to the late Edward and Effie Mae Julien. Joyce graduated from Arcanum High School, then went on to receive her bachelor’s degree from Miami University. She was 1 of 14 candidates to be selected for the physical therapy program at University of Kentucky.

After completing her master’s degree in physical therapy, she worked for six years at Redwood School for Cerebral Palsy, then for 30 years at St. Elizabeth Medical Center serving for many years as Director of Rehabilitation services.

Joyce loved her dogs, going to antique shows with her sister and was a collector of many items.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Twila J. Wilt and sister-in-law, Deanne Julien.

Joyce is survived by her siblings: Russ Julien and Betsy Julien; brother-in-law, Charlie Wilt; 5 nieces and nephews.

A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, December 15, 2022, from 4:00 pm-6:00 pm at Linnemann Funeral Homes, 1940 Burlington Pike, Burlington, KY 41005. Inurnment for Joyce will be held at the convenience of her family.