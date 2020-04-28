Obituaries » Joyce A. Fischer Cooper

Services are private.

Joyce A. Fischer (nee Cooper), 86 of Cold Spring passed away April 28 at St. Elizabeth, Edgewood. She is preceded in death by her husband Howard L. Fischer, Jr, sister Nancy Powell and brothers Glenn, Lawton, Joe and Warner Cooper. Survived by her loving daughters Cynthia (Rick) Ashworth, Beth Fischer and Tracy (Wayne) Clark, grandchildren Ryan (Adrienne) Ashworth, Melanie (Brent Lengel) Clark, Christopher (Lisa) Clark and Jonathan Clark, great-grandchildren Adalyn Ashworth, Gabriel Ashworth, Gavin Lengel and William Clark who is due in early June, sister Laura Denton and many nieces and nephews. Joyce was a member of Asbury Church where she also sung in the choir and was a member of the United Methodist Women Society. Due to the current circumstances a memorial service will be held at a later date. Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, Newport serving the family.