Joyce A. Embs Yung

Burial Date: January 30, 2023

Joyce Ann (Yung) Embs, age 85, of Cold Spring went to be with the lord on January 24, 2023 at her residence. She is preceded in death by her husband William Franklin Jr. She retired from Big Lots as a store manager. She was a member of Community Family Church in Independence, Kentucky. Joyce is a graduate of Newport High School. She is survived by her 2 daughters-Karen Lynn Embs, Deena Diana (Jeff) Mavis, 4 sons-Steve Dale King, Mark William (Christy) Embs, William Franklin Embs III, Greg David Embs. Grandchildren Ryan Mavis, Jillien Beck, Josh Jones, Erica Mavis, Dylan Embs, Shannon King, William Billy Huddleston, Shelby King, and Kori Embs. Brother William Yung Sr. and sister Jackie Morris Delaney.

A Service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery Mausoleum on Monday January 30th, 2023 at 10:00AM.