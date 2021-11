Obituaries » Joyce A. Bowling

Burial Date: November 23, 2021 Visitation 10-12 AM and funeral service at 12 Noon Tuesday, November 23, 2021 all at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, LATONIA. Burial in Richwood Cemetery.

Joyce Ann Bowling, 72, of Latonia, passed away Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Hospice, St. Elizabeth, Edgewood. She was a homemaker and member of First Evangelistic Methodist Church and attended Mechanicsburg United Methodist Church.

Preceded in death by her husband David Bowling in 2020 and her mother Flossie Marie Chandler in 1992. Survivors include two daughters Angela Brookover and Tammy (Keith) Huemmer; two brothers Joseph (Sharon) Chandler and Jim Gibson; four grandchildren, Aleene Brookover, Terry Dale Brookover Trent Huemmer and Evan Huemmer.

