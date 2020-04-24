Obituaries » Joshua W. Pfetzer

Services are private.

Joshua W. Pfetzer, 32, of Bellevue, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 at his residence. He was a pipefitter with United Pipe. Josh loved weightlifting, boating and target shooting. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Irene “Gaga” Steele. He is survived by his father, Dan “Soop” Pfetzer; mother, Patsy Steele Pfetzer; brother, Dan (Courtney) and Brian (Amanda) Pfetzer; nephews, Danny and Jaxson; nieces, Julian, Savanna and Brylee who he absolutely adored; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He also leaves his beloved dog, Kolkov. Due to COVID – 19 restrictions, private services will be at the convenience of the family. Burial in Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate.