Obituaries » Joshua D. Stockwell

Don Catchen & Son Funeral Homes 3525 Dixie Hwy Elsmere, KY June 17, 7 p.m.

Joshua David Stockwell, 38 years old, was taken to walk with Jesus, by his Heavenly Father on June 12th, 2021. Joshua was born in Denver, Colorado. He graduated from Brown-Mackie College in Kentucky with an associate degree in Criminal Justice.

He loved his family, his friends and fishing. His smile was so big it took up his entire face. Due to complications of childhood diabetes, he underwent a combination kidney/pancreas transplant to get off dialysis, and though he was on a great number of medications, he never lost his great sense of humor and was loyal to a fault. He would do anything for anyone. He lived his life with a heart of gold and nerves of steel. Joshua is survived by his wife Julie Stockwell (nee Edwards), his daughter Trinity, his son Dominic, father and mother, Duane and Amelia Stockwell and his brothers William Goodrich Jr. and Donald Goodrich. We will miss him terribly, and request all of those who knew and loved Joshua to join the family Thursday, June 17th from 5-7pm for a celebration of life at Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home at 3525 Dixie Highway, Elsmere KY 41018.