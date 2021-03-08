Obituaries » Josephine Bartak

Burial Date: March 13, 2021 Alexandria Funeral Home 325 Washington Street Alexandria, KY 41001 March 13, 10 a.m.

Josephine Bartak, 95, of Union, KY, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021 at Boonespring of Boone County, Union, KY. Josephine was born January 16, 1926 in New York City, NY to her late parents, Joseph and Ursula Bartak. Josephine retired from the Shell Oil Company where she served as an administrative assistant for five company presidents during her forty years of service. She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Mary Bartak and Vilma Bartak Karras. Josephine is survived by two nieces, Karolyn (Steve) Spost and Allison (Murril) Gash; three nephews, Tom Karras, Tim Karras and Rick Schardt. Funeral Service 10:00 AM Saturday, March 13, 2021 at the Alexandria Funeral Home, 325 Washington St. Alexandria, KY. Covid-19 restrictions apply, masks are required.