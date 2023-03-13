Obituaries » Joseph W. Besse

Burial Date: March 22, 2023 Blessed Sacrament Church 2409 Dixie Hwy Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017 March 22, 10 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 79 times















Joseph William Besse, 42, passed away on Monday, March 13, 2023 at his residence in Henderson, KY. Joseph was born in Cincinnati, OH on July 14, 1981 to John and Rosalie (Kurtz) Besse. He is survived by his daughters Ivory Besse and Stella Pollard, mother Rosalie Kurtz Besse, and brothers John Anthony Besse and Jacob Besse. His father John G. Besse preceded him in death in 2021. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 10:00 AM at Blessed Sacrament Church in Ft. Mitchell, KY. Memorial contributions can be made to People Working Cooperatively (https://pwchomerepairs.org) 4612 Paddock Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45229.