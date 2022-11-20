Obituaries » Joseph V. Cresci, Jr. MD

Joseph V. Cresci, Jr. MD, a resident of Verona, KY, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at the age of 88.

Joseph is survived by his wife, Deborah T. Cresci (nee Thomson); his children, Christina Grandstaff, Matthew Cresci, Katherine Cresci, Lucia Cresci and step-daughter Anna Soli-Smith; his siblings Peter, Christopher, Geraldine, Pamela and Bartholomew; and his dog, Murphy. He is predeceased by his loving parents Joseph V. Cresci, Sr, MD and Geraldine Plummer Cresci and his siblings Robert and Anthony.

Joseph was born in Brooklyn, New York on February 16, 1934. He served in the 11th Airborne. He then attended the University of Vermont Medical School, after which he moved to Cincinnati, OH to complete his residency. He continued to work and serve the Tristate area as a psychiatrist, specializing in children and families. He was very proud of his 49 years of service at Shriners Burns Hospital. Joseph loved his career and continued to work well into his 80s, helping hundreds of people throughout his distinguished career.

Joseph enjoyed photography and developed this skill throughout his life. He also held a passion for horses. He owned a horse farm in Verona, where he bred and trained horses for many years. Joseph’s love of horses developed in Montana, where he met his wife, Deborah. Joseph enjoyed watching Alabama Football, which he marked weeks by at the end of his life. Joseph’s proudest accomplishment was his family, to whom he was devoted. He will be remembered as a loving father and husband, whose love will be deeply missed.

A wake will be held in February 2023 at a date and location to be determined. If you would like to attend, please contact Deborah Cresci for more information. A memory page is available at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home if you would like to send a comment to the family. Joseph was strongly committed to helping children throughout his career, donations honoring his life and service may be made to Shriners Burns Hospital in his name.