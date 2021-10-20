Obituaries » Joseph P. Cavanaugh

Burial Date: October 30, 2021

Joseph Patrick Cavanaugh, 78, of Covington, passed away Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Veranda Gardens. He was born April 7, 1943, in Covington, a son of the late James L. Cavanaugh and Marcella Schacherer Cavanaugh. He was a U.S. Navy Vietnam Veteran, having served on the U.S.S. Hancock. He was a past Commander 7 times for American Legion Post 203 in Covington, a 4 time President of the Bellevue Veterans Club, and was retired from the State of Kentucky in Covington where he was an Accountant. Surviving are his wife, Nancy A. Waldbillig Cavanaugh; his son, Brian C. Cavanaugh (Mandy), one granddaughter, Zoey Cavanaugh, two brothers, Jack Cavanaugh; Jerry Cavanaugh; five sisters, Patricia Woody, Pam Jones, Penney Morsch, Peggy Wilcox and Jill Zink. He was also preceded in death by a brother, James Cavanaugh. Services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, October 30, 2021, at the Floral Hills Funeral Home in Taylor Mill, with Fr. Matt Cushing officiating, where friends may call starting at 10:00 A.M. Interment will follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens with military honors. Memorial contributions may be made to Queen City Hospice.