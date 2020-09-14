Obituaries » Joseph M. Whalen

Burial Date: September 19, 2020 Crossroads Church Oakley 3500 Madison Rd Cincinnati, OH 45209 Sept. 19, 2 p.m.

Joseph Michael Whelan, Joe to everyone, was born on the bright, sunny day of August 17, 2000. He left us suddenly and entirely too soon on September 14, 2020. The world is a better place because Joe Whelan was in it.

Joe loved trivia, all sorts of random facts from any number of almanacs. He loved to rattle off facts about the countries with the largest or smallest populations, the ten largest lakes in the world, and other things that he found incredibly fascinating and the rest of us tolerated. He adored animals, spending three summers working at a horse farm, playing with his beloved dog, Merry, and spending time at the Cincinnati Zoo. Animals loved him, too, proven by giraffes literally following him on a walk when he was on a mission trip in South Africa in 2019. Joe also loved babies, snuggling them and entertaining them at family gatherings. He was an athlete, competing in both cross country and track at Newport Central Catholic High School, where he graduated with high honors in 2019. He was an excellent student, winning the science merit award for his class and was one of a select number of students chosen for the Governor’s Scholar Program in 2018. He had scholarship offers from multiple universities and chose to attend Northern Kentucky University where he majored in neuroscience. Joe was a warrior, feeling a special kinship with St. Michael the Archangel. Trauma in early childhood had him fighting battles no one should ever have to fight but he fought them, one after another, for nearly a decade. He left home twice as a young teen to receive treatment at the best facilities in the country. He was supported by an incredibly dedicated and loving family and a medical team who fought for him and alongside him every step of the way. He had thousands of people around the world praying for him and hearts are broken that he is no longer with us but we know his battle is won, he is free from pain, and he is with Jesus and his beloved Aunt Kathy Beechem. He was welcomed into heaven as he declared, “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4:7. And God responded, “Well done, my good and faithful servant!” Our world is devastated but we know Joe and his family and his treatment team did everything they could in this battle. We are eternally grateful for the support of everyone who loved him and prayed for him. Trauma pain is real. Believe people when they say they are hurting. Get help when you need it. Joe has taught all of us these lessons and we will miss him every day but will continue to fight in his honor. He leaves behind to cherish precious memories his amazing parents, Mike and Christine Whelan, who did everything humanly and spiritually possible for their son to heal. Sisters, Meg and Grace Whelan, grandparents, Michael and Mary Jo Whelan; aunts, Julie (Eric) Crawford, Shauna (Christopher Wanamaker) Whelan, uncle, Kevin (Ann Marie) Whelan; and cousins: Katie, Jack, and Henry Crawford; Dolan, Ainsley, and Quinn Whelan, and Benjamin Wanamaker. We are thankful for our faith in Jesus for knowing we will see Joe again and he will be happy and healthy and free from pain. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Cincinnati Children’s PO Box 5202 Cincinnati, OH 45201-5202, Northern Kentucky Children’s Advocacy Center (NKCAC) 4890 Houston Rd. Florence, KY 41042, and The Cincinnati Zoo 3400 Vine Street, Cincinnati, OH 45220.