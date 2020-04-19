Obituaries » Joseph L. Schultz

Services will be at the convenience of the family.

Joseph Leslie Schultz, 70, of Cold Spring Ky, passed away on Sunday, April 19th. He enjoyed gardening and growing plants & trees from seeds. Joseph was preceded in death by his parents, Paul & Ruth (nee. Campbell) Schultz. He is survived by his sisters, Donna Schultz, Nancy (Joe) Bova & Mary (James) McCarty; brother, Brother David Schultz F.S.C.; 3 nephews; a great nephew and a great niece. Private Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place at St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas. Memorials may be made in the form of masses or prayer services.