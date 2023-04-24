Obituaries » Joseph L. Estes

Burial Date: May 2, 2023

Joseph “Joe” L Estes, age 63 of Walton, KY passed away peacefully on April 24, 2023. Joe was born in Covington, KY on November 26, 1959 to Carl and Charlotte Estes. Joe worked for many years as a self-employed mechanic; he loved to build race cars and was well known at the Florence Speedway. Joe is preceded in death by his Mother Charlotte Estes who passed away in 2020. Joe is survived by his Daughters Heather Noel (Leroy), Amanda Estes (Zachary), and Peyton Estes, his Father Carl Estes, Sisters Ginger Estes and Amy Swain, and Grandchildren Hunter, Logan, and Leah. Visitation will be from 11 AM – 1 PM with the Funeral Service to follow at 1 PM on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US 42, Florence, KY 41042. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger, KY.