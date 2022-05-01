Obituaries » Joseph Kunkel

Burial Date: May 7, 2022 Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church 472 Beaver Rd Walton, KY 41094 May 7, 9:30 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 70 times















Joseph Kunkel age 91, of Union, KY passed away at home on Sunday, May 1, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. Joseph was born to the late Joseph F. and Anna Marie Kunkel on November 28, 1930 in Covington, Kentucky. He worked as a farmer all his life and loved raising cattle, sheep, and goats and harvesting tobacco.

He is preceded in death by his sister, Betty Kleier and his brother, Charles Kunkel.

He leaves behind his wife, Mary Ruth Kunkel (nee. Brueggermann), his eleven children; Bernie (Angela) Kunkel, Donald (Teresa) Kunkel, Bill (Karen) Kunkel, Joe (Mary) Kunkel, Paul (Anne) Kunkel, Larry (Alice) Kunkel, Tommy (Samantha) Kunkel, David (Betsy) Kunkel, Philip (Maria) Kunkel, Ruth Ann Bolte, Janet (Donny) Naegele, his 97 grandchildren, and 112 great grandchildren.

A visitation for Joseph will be held on Friday, May 6, 2022 from 4:00PM until 9:00PM at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Burlington, Kentucky. Mass will be held at 9:30AM on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church in Walton, Kentucky. Burial will immediately follow Mass at Mother of God Cemetery in Latonia, Kentucky.