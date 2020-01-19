Obituaries » Joseph K. Koke

Joseph Kenneth “Joe” Koke, 88, of Bellevue, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, January 19, 2020. He graduated from Bellevue High School where he excelled in athletics and later was inducted into Bellevue’s sports Hall of Fame. He then received BA from the University of Cincinnati and MEd from Xavier. Joe retired from Walnut Hills High School after teaching math for many years and was the track and cross country coach. He proudly served in the US Army. Joe enjoyed fishing at Norris lake but most importantly he loved spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Edward and Pearl (nee Masminster) Koke and his sisters, Pearl Koke and Virginia Benke. Joe is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Shirley (nee Banks) Koke, his devoted children, Tom Koke, Ken (Patrice) Koke, Lynn (Ray) Bricking and Jill (Tom) Forman, his loving grandchildren, Christopher Forman, Aaron Bricking, Caitlyn (Jace) Owens, Lauren Bricking, Alex Koke, Connor Koke and Kara Koke and his great grandchildren, Cora, Charlotte and Jace III. Visitation at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 241 Fairfield Ave., (Bellevue), on Friday (Jan. 24) from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, where services will be held on Saturday (Jan. 25) at 9:30 a.m. with Dr. William C. Class officiating. Burial will take place in the Evergreen Cemetery Southgate, Kentucky with military honors. Memorials may be made to Bellevue High School Education Fund, 219 Center Street, Bellevue, Kentucky 41073.