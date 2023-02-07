Obituaries » Joseph J. Beckerich

Burial Date: February 13, 2023 St. Joseph Church Cold Spring 4011 Alexandria Pike Cold Spring, KY 41076 Feb. 13, 10:30 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 49 times















Joseph Benedict Beckerich, 94, of Cold Spring, KY passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at ColdSpring Transitional Care Center. He was born on September 20, 1928, to his late parents, Andrew and Elizabeth (nee Schack) Beckerich. Joseph was a member of St. Joseph Church, Cold Spring, KY, Catholic Order of Foresters and enjoyed running the euchre card games at the Senior Center in Highland Heights, KY. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia (nee Kool) Beckerich; five brothers: Urban, John, Frank, Leonard, and Paul Beckerich; sister, Gertrude Gausepohl. Joseph is survived by three daughters: Cindy (Late Eugene) Montgomery, Beverly (Mike) Gray and Connie Lockard; son, Garry (Kitty) Beckerich; two brothers: Ambrose, and Louis Beckerich; two sisters, Agnes Perry and Sister Mary Michelyn SND; seven grandchildren: Nicole, Megan, Matthew, Michael, Nolan, DJ and Zachary; three great grandchildren: Noah, Amia and Gabrielle and a special friend, Marguerite Stoecklin. Visitation 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM Sunday, February 12, 2023, at Alexandria Funeral Home, Alexandria, Kentucky. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Monday February 13, 2023, at Saint Joseph Church, 4011 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, Cold Spring, KY 41076. Memorials are suggested to the National Kidney Foundation or the Alzheimer’s Association.