Obituaries » Joseph Guenther

Burial Date: May 18, 2021 Linnemann Funeral Homes Burlington 1940 Burlington Pike Burlington, KY 41005 May 18, 3:30 p.m.

Joseph “Joe” Guenther of Edgewood passed away at the age of 82 on May 12, 2021. Joe was born in Covington, KY on August 23, 1938 and was raised in Erlanger. He attended St. Henry High School and proudly served his country in the United States Army. He enjoyed traveling, softball, and tennis, but most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends. He was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend who will be missed by all who knew him.

Joe is survived by his loving partner of 20 years: Barbara Davis, sons: Jeff Guenther of FL, Ken (René) Guenther of Burlington, Dan (Megan) Guenther of Australia, daughter: Laura (Mike) Greene of Burlington, grandchildren: Tommy, Saya, Tim, David, Danny, Emily, Max, Sam, Katie, Abby, Eli, 7 great-grandchildren and one on the way, sister: Joan (Jake) Jasper, brother: Gary (Charlene) Guenther, sister-in-law: Sandy Guenther, brother-in-law: Joe Nuxhall and numerous friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Robert and Madelyn Guenther, brother: Dave Guenther, and sister: Diane Nuxhall.

A Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 18th, 2021 from 1:00 to 3:30 pm at Linnemann Funeral Homes, Burlington. A service will be held at 3:30 pm at Linnemann Funeral Homes with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association.