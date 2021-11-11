Obituaries » Joseph F. Kanabroski

Burial Date: November 16, 2021 Florence United Methodist Church 8585 Old Toll Rd Florence, KY 41018 Nov. 16, 4 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 64 times















Joseph F. Kanabroski, Jr., 77, of Florence, KY passed away peacefully at home on November 11, 2021, after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was born on February 27, 1944 in Johnson City, New York. Joe was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Sr. and mother, Ruth (Chrysler) Kanabroski. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Carol (VanLuvanee); his daughter, Denise (Kevin) Jacobs of Ellicott City, MD; his son, Daniel (Dana) Kanabroski of Louisville, KY; 7 grandchildren: Christopher Jacobs, Erin Jacobs, Evan Reidy, Matthew Reidy, Emma Reidy, Camden Kanabroski, and Lincoln Kanabroski; his brother, Gary Kanabroski, and several cousins and nephews. Joe’s loves were his family, especially spending time with his grandchildren, gardening, fishing, and golf, which became his passion after his 2009 retirement from Mazak Corp. He also loved being involved with his church, Florence United Methodist Church. A memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM at Florence United Methodist Church, 8585 Old Toll Road, Florence, KY 41042. A memorial service will be held immediately following at 4:00 PM at the Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care at 7388 Turfway Road, Florence, KY 41042.