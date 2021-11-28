Obituaries » Joseph F. Hicks

U.S. Veteran Burial Date: December 3, 2021 St. Paul Catholic Church 7301 Dixie Hwy Florence, KY 41042 Dec. 3, 12 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 39 times















Joseph Frederick Hicks, 90, of Florence, KY passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Alois Alzheimer Center in Cincinnati, OH. He was born August 2, 1931 in New Haven, KY to the late Mont and Edna Hicks. Joe proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He was a Tech Sergeant stationed in Japan, and his duties were to translate Morse code messages. Joe was very proud of his time in the military. He was a long time member of St. Paul Church in Florence, KY and his faith was very important to him. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing golf, but he was best known for working in his yard every day. He really enjoyed keeping his yard nice and neat. He was a loving father and grandfather and he always made his family a top priority. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife: Deanna Hicks, and his dear siblings: Harry Hicks, Elizabeth Werner, Madeleine Bianco and Jack Hicks. Joseph is survived by his loving children: Larry (Sharon) Hicks, Steve (Cha) Hicks, Mike (Mayra) Hicks, Pat (Debbie) Hicks, Mark (Heather) Hicks, Keith (Rose) Hicks, Chris Hicks, Nancy (Joey Sharar) Hicks, Ann (Bobby) Barnes, Joe Hicks, and Jennifer Strouse, 34 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and his brother, Paul (Louise) Hicks. A memorial visitation will be held for Joe on Friday, December 3, 2021 from 9:30am until 11:00am at Linnemann Funeral Home, 1940 Burlington Pike, Burlington, KY 41005. Following the visitation, a Memorial Mass will be held at 12:00pm at St. Paul Church, 7301 Dixie Hwy, Florence, KY 41042. Following Mass, Joe will be laid to rest with his wife at St. Mary Cemetery in Fort Mitchell. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 in memory of Joe.