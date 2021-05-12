Obituaries » Joseph C. Stein

Burial Date: May 19, 2021

Joseph C. Stein, 90, passed away on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at his Erlanger, KY residence. Joe was born in Cincinnati, OH on May 24, 1930 to the late Joseph L. and Frances H. (Gallagher) Stein. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and was a Korean War Veteran. Joe worked 28 years as a purchasing manager for the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport and was a member of Mary Queen of Heaven Church, Knights of Columbus, and Catholic Order of Foresters. In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in his death by his first wife Dolores Stein (nee Doyle), second wife Frieda Stein (nee Kramer), sister Margaret Brosey, brother Donald Stein, and brother Kenneth Stein. He is survived by his children Frederick Stein, Barbara Kaelin (Jim), and Donna Schaffer, grandchildren Scott Kaelin (Jamie), Kyle Stein (Holly), Mallory Stein, and Connor Stein, great granddaughters Krista Kaelin and Sadie Stein, brother Jerome Stein, sister Charlene Stein, and numerous nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 from 10am until 11:30am at Mary Queen of Heaven Church. Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow the visitation. Interment will be at St. Mary Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, KY. Memorial contributions can be made to Mary Queen of Heaven Church 1150 Donaldson Rd. Erlanger, KY 41018 or Roger Bacon High School 4320 Vine St. Cincinnati, OH 45217.