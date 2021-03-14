Obituaries » Joseph B. Pentecost

Burial Date: March 17, 2021 Linnemann Funeral Homes Burlington 1940 Burlington Pike Burlington, KY 41005 March 17, 12 p.m.

Joseph B. Pentecost, age 53 of Union, passed away unexpectedly on March 14, 2021. Joe was a long-time employee for Cincinnati Insurance. He was a man who was loved by everyone and loved to make memories with his friends and family. He often enjoyed listening to music and sipping bourbon, as well as going on many fishing trips and woodworking in his free time. His final gift was able to be received from his organ donation.

Joe is survived by his wife: Elysia Pentecost, daughter: Peyton Pentecost, son: Tanner Pentecost, Aunt: Sarah Ann Pentecost, close friends: Jeff Pohlgeers, Dave Klump, Todd Catton, Steve Fogle, Dave Bishop, and numerous other relatives and friends. He was preceded by his father: Joseph Blake Pentecost Sr.

A memorial visitation will be held Wednesday, March 17, 2021 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Linnemann Funeral Homes, Burlington. A memorial service will immediately follow at 7:00 p.m. Due to COVID restrictions, masks will be required at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to the SPCA.