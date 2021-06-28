Obituaries » Joseph B. Muehlenkamp III

Burial Date: July 1, 2021 St. Stephen Cemetery Chapel 1523 Alexandria Pike Ft. Thomas, KY 41076 July 1, 10 - 10:30 a.m.

Joseph “Joe” Bernard Muehlenkamp III, 71, of Highland Heights, passed away on Monday, June 28th at his residence. He was a retired Civil Engineer who was the founder and former President of Paragon Metal Fabricators. Joe had many interests, including bee keeping, boating, fishing, wood working, travel and sudoku. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Jr. & Rosemary (nee. Enzweiler) Muehlenkamp. Joe is survived by his loving wife, Carol (nee. Strickley) Muehlenkamp; step son, Christopher Michael Strickley; sisters, Carole (Jim) Vater, Mary Jo (Steve) Kennedy & Janice (Mark) Pegg; brothers, Stanley (Mary Jo) & Mark (Karen) Muehlenkamp and many nieces & nephews. A Chapel Service will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, July 1st at St. Stephen Cemetery Chapel, Ft. Thomas. Joe will be laid to rest following the service.