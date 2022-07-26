Obituaries » Joseph A. Zembrodt

Burial Date: August 1, 2022

Joseph A. Zembrodt, 67, passed away peacefully, at his Ft. Mitchell, KY residence, surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Joe was born in Covington, KY on September 17, 1954 to the late Cyril and Betty (Klump) Zembrodt. He was a 1973 graduate of Covington Catholic High School and was the owner and operator of AC Trucking and Warehousing, where he worked for over 55 years. During his life, Joe was an active member of the Northern Kentucky Community, a member of the Haig Point Community in Daufuskie Island, SC, a loyal parishioner of St. Barbara Church, a donor of the new Cancer Center at St. Elizabeth, and loyal member of the Saddle Club. He was a hard worker that enjoyed golfing, fishing, cooking and eating. Joe is survived by his wife of 38 years Jan Sterling Zembrodt, son Joey Zembrodt (Dustin Amrine), daughter Jaclyn Zembrodt Gleason (Timmy Gleason), daughter Jessica Zembrodt Le (Tuan Le), grandchildren Hayes and Shay Gleason, sister Mary Beth Kenning, brother Jerry Zembrodt, brother John Zembrodt, sister Julie Kapur, and numerous nieces, nephews, family, and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 6pm at St. Barbara Church in Erlanger, KY with a reception to follow at Sterling Event Center at St. Barbara Church. Interment will be at St. John Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, KY on Tuesday August 2, 2022 at 11am. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for the Daufuskie Island Community. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Madonna House 25 Orphanage Rd. Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017 or Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky 200 Home Rd. Covington, KY 41011.