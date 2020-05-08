Obituaries » Jose H. Ramirez

Services are private.

Jose H. Ramirez, of Lakeside Park, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 at St. Elizabeth in Edgewood, KY. Jose was born February 8, 1942 in Berlin, El Salvador. He retired from CVG after many years of working in maintenance as a custodian and was a member of St. Agnes Catholic Church. Jose enjoyed traveling all over the world, after his retirement he was a happy home body. In his spare time, he liked playing cards, keeping a clean home, and grilling a good steak. Jose especially enjoyed spending time in his garden, he loved his plants and took pride in what he grew- especially his tomato and cucumber plants.

Jose is preceded in death by his mother, Valentina Silva. Survived to mourn his loss is his loving wife of 27 years, Socorro; beloved children, Edwin, Mayra, Carmen, Aurelia, and Rafael; 11 beloved grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and many other friends and family members who will cherish his memory.

Due to covid-19 restrictions, services for Jose will be private. Expressions of sympathy can be made in Jose’s name to St. Agnes Church, 1680 Dixie Hwy, Fort Wright, KY 41011.