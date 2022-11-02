Obituaries » Jordan B. Story

Burial Date: November 14, 2022 214 W Southern Ave. Covington, Kentucky 41015 Nov. 14, 8 p.m.

Jordan Brianne Story, 36, born August 11, 1986 in Columbus Ohio passed on to our Heavenly Father at her home in Hebron, KY November 2nd, 2022.

Jordan is survived by her devoted, adoring father, Steve Story of Hebron KY (Jordan’s nickname Papa Georgio), loving, dedicated mother, Lana West Story Dunlevy of Urbana Ohio, loving, annoyingly loyal brother Kirby Story of Urbana Ohio, Grandfather Dennie Story of Hebron KY, Aunt Melinda Story Linnemann of Florence KY, Uncle Kenneth Linnemann of Erlanger, Aunt Mary Kuchle, Uncle Rick Kuchle, Uncle Bob Swinford of Somerset KY, Aunt Alma Swinford, Uncle Wendel West and dozens of great aunts, uncles and cousins.

She is Predeceased by her doting paternal Grandmother Linda Conway Story Owen, maternal grandparents Wendel & Helen West, Aunt Angela West Brown and Step Father Terry Dunlevy.

Jordan graduated from Conner Sr. High School in 2004 and graduated from Northern Kentucky University in 2008.

She worked in various professions as a Customs and Global Trade Associate for her father’s Customs and International Trade consulting firm, Global Trade Solutions, & more recently as a Property Manager for various apartment complexes.

She was a great soccer player, excelled in tap, dance & ballet lessons as a child & enjoyed cheerleading and played in the band in H.S. She was an avid water-skier on her Dad’s boats on the Ohio River, Lake Cumberland & Laurel Lake. Jordan thourghly enjoyed US and Caribbean travel with family and Grandma Linda visiting islands such as Aruba, Belize, St. Thomas, St. John, St. Croix, Cozumel, St. Marteen and Disney World. Her passions included working out at the gym, arts & crafts and dearly loved her dog Rella Belle.

Friends and family describe Jordan as beautiful, classy giving, loving, kind and a woman full of life who adored her parents, family and friends.

Visitation services will be held Monday, November 14, 2020, from 5-8 PM at Swindler & Currin Funeral Home, 214 West Southern Ave., Latonia, KY 41015.

Memorial Celebration service at 8 PM with reception following the service.