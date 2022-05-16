Obituaries » Jonathan Winebrenner

Burial Date: May 21, 2022

Jonathan Winebrenner, 67 years of age, entered into eternal rest on Monday, May 16, 2022. Jonathan was born in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Wilbur and Mildred Winebrenner. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 35 years, Jill Winebrenner and their loving son and daughter; Chris Winebrenner (Jessica) and Robin Gruner (Chris). He was the proud grandfather of Grayson Winebrenner. Dear brother of Jack Winebrenner, Jim Winebrenner (Lois) and Jeff. He is preceded in death by his sisters, Janet Scott and Judy Barlow and brother, Junior Winebrenner. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022, from 10 am until the time of service at 12 pm at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US Hwy 42, Florence, KY 41042. Memorial contributions are suggested to: Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.