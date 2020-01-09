Obituaries » Jon David Reinhardt

Burial Date: January 18, 2020

Jon David Reinhardt, who was born on April 1, 1943 in Alexandria, Kentucky, graduated to Heaven on January 9, 2020. He left behind his loving wife, Beulah Reinhardt (nee Frost), his children: Jon David Reinhardt, Jr. and his spouse Cheryl Reinhardt, Robin Webb (nee Reinhardt), Julie Ward (nee Reinhardt) and her spouse Mark Ward, Amy Reinhardt, his grandchildren: Seth Reinhardt and his wife Brittany Reinhardt, Whitney Hurtt and her husband Kevin Hurtt, Drake Reinhardt, Erica Webb, Casey Reinhardt (daughter to him at heart), Ricky Webb, Mitchell Ward, Matthew Ward; great grandchildren: Kalika Webb, Westyn Reinhardt, Stella Reinhardt, Silas Reinhardt and Jackson Hurtt, his brothers and sisters: Donald Reinhardt, Lynne Bamforth (nee Reinhardt), Carol Leap Sipple (nee Reinhardt), Kenneth Reinhardt, Iris Swift (nee Reinhardt), and Sherry Buda (nee Reinhardt). He was preceded in death by his parents, Nick and Margaret Reinhardt, and his brother Keith Reinhardt.

Jon David was a wonderful person. He loved his family. He was married to the love of his life, Beulah Reinhardt, but everyone knows her as Boots, for 57 years. He called her his beautiful wife. It was love at first sight. He was so proud of all of his children. His children and his grandchildren knew that they were loved. He was so dedicated and not just to his family. He cared about his fellow man.

He served as a Kentucky State Representative for over 20 years. At the time of his retirement, he was one of the longest-serving members. He loved serving his community. Others loved him. People described him as well-respected, intelligent, dedicated, hardworking, fair, honest, a good guy, and unbeatable.

Jon David worked for Cincinnati Bell for 32 years. He began as a splicer and was quickly promoted into management. At the time, he was one of the youngest people to be promoted to management. Even in that capacity he was serving his community. Making sure that his fellow man could communicate with the people they loved. He also was a realtor for 23 years and owned several small businesses.

He was a member of 4-H, the NRA, and FFA. He was a strong supporter of the Right to Life. He had an amazing memory. He was incredibly funny and quick-witted. He was a great listener and great friend. He loved Nesquik and peanut butter. He loved wearing Dockers and dress shirts. He had a green thumb and loved eating watermelon straight from the garden. Although each of us may remember him in a different capacity, he would want all of us to remember him as a man who loved Jesus Christ. He loved to share the Gospel with others. His favorite verse in the Bible was John 3:16.

Services will be held on January 18, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Cold Spring, Kentucky. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Services will immediately follow. Private interment. Memorials can be made to First Baptist Church of Cold Spring, 4410 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, Kentucky 41076.