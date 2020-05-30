Obituaries » Jon C. Hammons

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

John C. Hammons of Erlanger, KY, age 63, passed away May 30, 2020 at Grant Manor Nursing Home in Williamstown.

He was born the son of John and Dorsie Hammons on August 12, 1956 in Covington, KY. John retired from the railroad as a conductor. John was very passionate about racing, he loved anything with four wheels. He started racing his bicycle then quickly moved to racing go-carts and eventually started racing on the dragstrip. John was a motorhead, always working in the garage doing what he loved.

John is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Sue Carolyn Hammons; niece, Christina “Chrissie” Hammons; sister-in-law, Sandy Hammons; and his brother-in-law, Don Bishop. Survived to mourn his loss and cherish his memory are his children, Dustan Hammons and Celeste (Josh) Katzenmaier; siblings, Jerry (Joann) Hammons, Steve Hammons, and Jackie Bishop; his grandson Jackson Katzenmaier; as well as many other friends and family members who will miss him dearly.

A small visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY. Funeral services and burial will be held privately for the family at their convenience. John will be laid to rest at Independence Cemetery.