Burial Date: December 30, 2019

Johnny R. Noel, 75, of Burlington, KY passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at his residence in Burlington. Johnny worked and retired from Delta Airlines. He was preceded in death by his father, J.C. Noel. Johnny is survived by his loving wife: Jean Noel, his beloved children: Dr. Michelle (Dr. Jody Short) Noel, Scott (Dana) Noel, and Rebecca Noel, stepson: Michael Merz, his dear mother: Mary Evelyn Noel, his siblings: Dianna Tirey, Brian (Crystal) Noel, and Doug (Jo) Noel, loving grandchildren: Hank, Evelyn, Brandon, Jackie, Shane, and Cassie, and 5 great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held for Johnny on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 5pm until 7:30pm at Linnemann Funeral Homes, 1940 Burlington Pike, Burlington, KY 41005. A service will be held following the visitation at 7:30pm at the Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society at 2808 Reading Road, Cincinnati, OH 45206 in honor of Johnny.