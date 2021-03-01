Obituaries » Johnny L. Wykert
Johnny L. Wykert
March 1, 2021
Burial Date: March 6, 2021
Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home 1833 Petersburg Road Hebron, KY 41048 March 6, 12 p.m.
Johnny L. Wykert, 71, of Hebron, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021 at his residence. He was a retired supervisor with Northwest Airlines and enjoyed farming.
Johnny was preceded in death by his loving wife, Nanci Sue Judge Wykert; and parents, Harold and Gladys Harness Wykert.
Survivors include sons, Jarrod (Dawn) Wykert, Tim Robinson and Wayne (Kristen) Lancaster II; daughter Melissa Hermes; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; and sisters, Dixie (Robert) Meng and Pat (Terry) Masters.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, face masks must be worn, and attendance is limited to 50% of the funeral home capacity while still maintaining six feet of social distance. Visitation will be Saturday, March 6, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon with a funeral service at Noon at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.