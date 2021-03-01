Obituaries » Johnny L. Wykert

Burial Date: March 6, 2021 Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home 1833 Petersburg Road Hebron, KY 41048 March 6, 12 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 49 times















Johnny L. Wykert, 71, of Hebron, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021 at his residence. He was a retired supervisor with Northwest Airlines and enjoyed farming.

Johnny was preceded in death by his loving wife, Nanci Sue Judge Wykert; and parents, Harold and Gladys Harness Wykert.

Survivors include sons, Jarrod (Dawn) Wykert, Tim Robinson and Wayne (Kristen) Lancaster II; daughter Melissa Hermes; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; and sisters, Dixie (Robert) Meng and Pat (Terry) Masters.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, face masks must be worn, and attendance is limited to 50% of the funeral home capacity while still maintaining six feet of social distance. Visitation will be Saturday, March 6, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon with a funeral service at Noon at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.