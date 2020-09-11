Obituaries » Johnathan A. Hamilton

Burial Date: September 16, 2020 Floral Hills Funeral Home 5336 Old Taylor Mill Road Covington, KY 41015 Sept. 16, 1 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 113 times















On Friday September 11, 2020, Johnathan Allen Hamilton, hardworking and loving father of five children, passed away at the age of 33.

Johnathan was born December 31, 1986 in Edgewood, KY to Robert Hamilton and Linda Jones. He was a successful carpenter who loved what he did. He attended Seven Hills Church. His hobby was going to the gym but he was most passionate about his children.

He is survived by his father, Robert Hamilton, his mother, Linda Jones (Terry) and his five children, Jonathan, Krista, Elaina, Jadenlyn and Paisley. He is also survived by his brothers, Robert Hamilton II, Jeremy Hamilton and his sister Lauren Moe (Daryl)

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 11 am until funeral service at 1 pm, all at Floral Hills Funeral Home at 5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd Covington, KY 41015. Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, please remember to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, please donate to NKY Hates Heroin at PO Box 75273, Ft Thomas, KY 41075.