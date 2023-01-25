Obituaries » John W. Whalen

U.S. Veteran Burial Date: February 10, 2023 Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home - Bellevue 241 Fairfield Ave. Bellevue, KY 41073 Feb. 10, 7 p.m.

John “Kraut” W. Whalen, 87, of Dayton, passed away peacefully on January 25, 2023 at Hospice Care of St. Elizabeth in Edgewood, with his loving wife Sally by his side. Kraut was a retired cement mason foreman with Monarch Construction. He was a United States Army veteran.

Family was the most important thing to Kraut. He would frequently boast of ALL of his children and grandchildren’s accomplishments, no matter how small or large. Kraut enjoyed all sports, from his beloved Greendevils to the Reds, Bengals, and University of Kentucky basketball. He loved spending time outdoors fishing, hunting, camping, and just sitting on the porch at home, or on the farm admiring the views, and talking to the neighbors. The neighborhood dogs would also visit quite often. His love for dogs was well known.

Kraut was preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Elsie Whalen, brothers James Whalen, and William Whalen. He is survived by his wife of 54 years Sally (Weitkamp) Whalen, daughter Michelle Tucker, son Michael Whalen (Maria St. John ), brother Thomas (Billie) Whalen, sister Dorothy (Dottie) Huff, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was Pepaw to Michael Tucker, Morgan Tucker (Pat Wear), Michael Terry Whalen, Ethan Whalen, and great grandson Michael.

Visitation will be at Dobbling Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home in Bellevue February 10th 5-7PM, with memorial service immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kentucky SPCA, P.O. Box 581765, Louisville, KY 40268.