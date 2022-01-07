Obituaries » John W. Stewart

Burial Date: January 13, 2022

Stewart, John W.”Jack”, 85 of Edgewood, KY. passed away on January 7, 2022 at his home. Jack was a Veteran of the United States Navy and later retired as the Assistant Chief from the Covington Fire Department after 28 Years. He is preceded by his Wife; Patricia “Pat” Stewart. Parents; John and Alice Stewart, Daughter; Sally Kiefer, Brother; Tommy Stewart. Jack is survived by his Wife; Dolores Stewart, Sons; Robert(Karen)Stewart, John(Terri)Stewart, Michael Jones, Daughters; Peggy(Joe)Froelicher, Terri(Ron)Tiemeyer, Michelle Martin, Brothers; Tim(Julie) Stewart, Kevin(Tammy) Stewart, Son in Law; John Kiefer. 16 Grandchildren and 19 Great Grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Thursday January 13, 2022 from 9:00am-11:00am at St. Augustine Church, Covington. Mass will be at 11:00am, Interment will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere assisting the family.