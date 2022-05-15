Obituaries » John W. Steinman

No services scheduled at this time.

John W. (Jack) Steinman passed away peacefully at his home in Ft. Thomas, Ky on May 15, 2022 at the age of 91. He was a member of Christ Church, United Church of Christ in Ft. Thomas, a Mason and a combat veteran of the Korean Conflict. Jack graduated from Beechwood High School in Ft. Mitchell and attended Miami University. His father passed away during his freshman year at Miami requiring him to return home to run his family business at the age of 19. Having lost his college deferral, he was drafted and spent a year and a half in a Sherman Tank on the front lines in Korea. After returning to the United States, he married the love of his life, Joyce (Landberg) of Ft. Thomas, KY. They resided in Ft. Thomas where they raised their three sons. Jack was a successful businessman, entrepreneur, community leader and philanthropist. Jack cared deeply about his community. He gave generously of his time and financial resources to organizations that worked to improve the lives of young people and enriched and beautified the region. Jack served on the boards of the Greater Cincinnati YMCA, Boys and Girls Club of Greater Cincinnati, Boy Scouts of America, Greater Cincinnati Airport Board, Cincinnati Art Museum and the Taft Museum, among others. He was a founding member of the Committee of 500 in Campbell County in the 1960s that was committed to eliminating corruption and mob influence in Newport, KY. Jack will be remembered as a soft-spoken man of action with a strong moral compass, always quick to volunteer to try to make a positive impact in his community. Jack is survived by his wife Joyce of 68 years, sons John (Jan), Steve (Sarah) and Eric (Patty); grandchildren John (Abigail), Jared (Stephanie), Katherine, Max, Quinn, Sean and great grandchildren Carl and Dana. The family will gather for a private celebration of life.