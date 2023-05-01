Obituaries » John W. Peeno

Burial Date: May 8, 2023 St. Agnes Church 1680 Dixie Hwy, Fort Wright, KY 41011 May 8, 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

John W. Peeno, 84, of Park Hills passed away Monday, May 1, 2023.

John was born on January 29, 1939, in Covington, Kentucky to Walter Raymond and Louella Schunder Peeno. He retired from The Kroger Co after 49+ years of service, holding various positions, finishing his career in Security. He was a member of St. Agnes Church, Fort Wright.

John was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife, Betty Whalen Peeno; daughters, Sharon (Neal) Brown, Tammy (Tim) Hughes and Pamela (Joe) Volker; sister, Teresa Wermeling; grandchildren, Ryan (Lindsay) Brown, Rachel (Andy) Schneider, Regan (Bradley) Haines, Brandon Walden and Brittany Peeno; and great grandchildren, Marshall, Maxwell, Mae, Lucy and Daniel.

Visitation is 10:30 am to 11:30 am Monday, May 8, 2022 at St. Agnes Church, Fort Wright. Mass of Christian Burial to immediately follow at 11:30 am. Interment will be in Floral Hills Cemetery, Taylor Mill.

Memorial contributions are suggested to: St. Agnes Church, 1680 Dixie Hwy., Fort Wright, KY 41011.

Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Ludlow is serving the family.