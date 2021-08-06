Obituaries » John W. McCulley
John W. McCulley
August 6, 2021
Burial Date: August 13, 2021
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home - Bellevue 241 Fairfield Ave. Bellevue, KY 41073 Aug. 13, 11 a.m.
John Wayne McCulley “Cotton”, 66, passed away on August 6, 2021 at his home in Bellevue, KY. Wayne was a U S Army Veteran, and worked for The City of Newport for 9 yrs. He enjoyed hunting. fishing and playing Xbox online with his friends and was a huge Dallas Cowboy’s fan. He was preceded in death by his daughter Tonya (McCulley) Asher, mother Martha Waldroup father John T. McCulley, step-father, Cliff Waldroup, brothers Floyd, Carl, Jimmy, Roger McCulley and sister Shirley Rice. Wayne is survived by his sons: DJ, Carl, John and Christopher McCulley, brothers: David and Phillip McCulley, sisters: Opal Kidd, Jane McCulley, and Debbie (Jeff) Danielson, 12 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, Wayne raised great grandson Christopher Lee Mays much of his life and had a special bond with him. He also leaves many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:00 am, Friday, August 13, 2021 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home 241 Fairfield Ave. Bellevue, Ky. Funeral Ceremony will follow at 11:00 am Friday at the Funeral Home. Burial will take place in Spring Grove Cemetery Cincinnati, OH.