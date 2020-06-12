Obituaries » John W. Gribbins

Burial Date: June 17, 2020

John Wesley Gribbins, age 72 of Hebron, Kentucky passed away June 12, 2020. John was born September 1, 1947 in Cincinnati, OH to John W. Gribbins and Cecilia P. Warren. John formerly worked as a Sheet Metal Engineer with Young & Bertke Company in Cincinnati, OH; he loved to play the guitar and study the Bible and he had a great sense of humor and will be missed. He is survived by his Wife of 52 Years Linda Gribbins, Children Noel Gribbins (Sandra), Daphne Powell (Craig), Gretchen Gribbins, and Ursula Turpin (Gabriel), 1 Sister, Cathy Daniels (Mitchell), 11 Grandchildren, and 8 Great Grandchildren. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM with the Funeral Service to follow at 11:30 AM, Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US 42, Florence, KY 41042. Burial will follow in Arlington Memorial Gardens, Cincinnati, OH. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.