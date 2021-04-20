Obituaries » John T. Santavicca

Burial Date: April 26, 2021 St. Paul Catholic Church 7301 Dixie Hwy Florence, KY 41042 April 26, 12 p.m.

John Santavicca, age 72 of Florence, passed away surrounded by his family on April 20, 2021 after a long battle with cancer. John was first and foremost a family man. He also loved music traveling to places like New England, Florida, Italy, France, and Greece.

John is survived by his wife of 47 years: Judith Santavicca, son: Nicholas Santavicca, daughter: Julia (Nick) Love, twin granddaughters: Gianna and Scarlett and step-sister: Tina (James) Busack. John was preceded in death by his father: Dominick Santavicca.

A memorial mass will be held Monday, April 26, 2021 at 10:00 am at St Paul Catholic Church, Florence. Memorial contributions can be made to St Elizabeth’s Cancer Center in John’s name.