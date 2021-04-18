Obituaries » John T. Rankin, II

Burial Date: April 24, 2021

John Thomas Rankin II, age 67, of Edgewood, KY passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loved ones on Sunday, April 18, 2021.

John was born in Covington, KY on August 9, 1953 to the late Dorothy Bell Rankin and John Thomas Rankin Sr. John was a man of strong faith and a former member of First Christian Church in Covington and Independence Christian Church where he enjoyed playing the guitar in the Praise Band. He is preceded in death by brother, Donald Meyer and brother-in-law, Stan Goetz. John is survived by his wife of 38 years, Janice Goetz Rankin, Daughters Jill (Mark) May, and Julia (Dalton) Long, Sisters Carol (Ernie) Ohlhauser, Debbie (Jeff) Shope, brother-in-law Ron (Gwen) Goetz, sister-in-law Sharon Goetz, nieces and nephews, Granddogs Indy and Miles and Grandcats Nigel and Millie.

John worked as a salesman/estimator for Independence Lumber most recently and various other building supply companies. He belonged to the Northern Kentucky Homebuilders Association serving on the Board of Directors. John was also a very self-taught musician. If he wasn’t listening to WEBN, he was listening to Christian Radio on 93.3. He loved watching MASH and Big Bang Theory reruns. John was a lover of Christmas, especially watching Hallmark Christmas movies. He loved being with his family and participating in anything his girls were involved in, especially the Dixie Heights Marching Band. He was always so proud of their accomplishments and the fact that they serve others in their careers.

The funeral service will be at 12:00 PM, Saturday, April 24 at Linnemann Funeral Home, 30 Commonwealth Avenue, Erlanger, KY 41018. Visitation will be from 9:30AM-12:00PM prior to service. Burial will be at St. John’s Cemetery at a later date. Contributions may made be made to The Point Arc at 104 W. Pike Street Covington, KY 41011 or St. Elizabeth Cancer Center 1 Medical Village Dr. Edgewood, KY 41017.