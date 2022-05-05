Obituaries » John T. Mills

Burial Date: May 12, 2022 Linnemann Funeral Home Erlanger 30 Commonwealth Avenue Erlanger, KY 41018 May 12, 7 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 43 times















John Thomas Mills, age 79 of Hebron, Kentucky passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati. John was born to the late Oscar and Dorothy Mills on November 12, 1942 in Cincinnati, Ohio. John will be remembered for his wit and sly sense of humor. Above all else, John loved his family. He also enjoyed golfing and spending time with his buddies from General Electric. He will be remembered as a caring and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.

John’s brothers; James and Robert Mills precede him in death.

John is survived by his wife of 56 years, Shirley Mills, his siblings; Lynn (Vic) Johansen, Roger (Peggy) Mills, and Lisa (Pete) Eifert, his children; Michelle (Ray) Schwab, Pat (Sharrie) Mills, Julie (John) Spinnenweber, and Jennifer Mills, his grandchildren; Zachary (Kelly), Jesse, Jordan, Alex, and Ashley, his great grandchildren; John-Byron, Octavia, Josephine, and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial visitation for John will take place on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Erlanger, Kentucky from 5:00-7:00PM. Burial will take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Montgomery, Ohio at a later date.