Burial Date: January 24, 2022 3312 Madison Pike Ft. Wright, KY 41017 Jan. 24, 1 p.m.

John Thomas McKinley Jr. passed away Thursday morning at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood. He was the loving husband of the late Valla Lea McKinley (nee Souther). Loving father of Christopher McKinley (Mary), and Beth Bennett (Kyle). Loving grandpa of Casey, Carson, Conner McKinley, and Nicole, Alexandra, and Zachary Bennett. Dear brother of Tim McKinley and the late Barbara Tally. He was a former President of Ft. Mitchell Parks Board and a volunteer with St. Vincent de Paul. Visitation will be Monday from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at Middendorf Funeral home in Ft. Wright. Catholic Blessing will follow at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery.