Obituaries » John T. Dietz

John T. Dietz Sr., 86, of Camp Springs, passed away on February 2, 2021 at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, OH. John was a retired Postmaster with Bellevue and Dayton KY Post Offices. John was a US Army Veteran. After retiring from the Bellevue Post Office John ran the Post Office at NKU. John loved golfing and swimming and he dove off of the Central Bridge in Newport. John was also a Mason. He was preceded in death by his wife Ann R. (Newman) Dietz, his mother Muriel (Williams) Dietz and his father Edward Dietz. John is survived by his son John T. Dietz, Jr., his brother Edward Dietz, his brother-in-law, Robert Newman and his sister-in-law, Alma Rohrer. Visitation will be from11:00 am to 1:00 pm, Monday, February 8, 2021 at Dobbling Funeral Home 106 S. Ft. Thomas Ave. in Ft. Thomas. Burial will follow in the St. Stephen Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society 1640 Lyndon Farm Court Suite 104 Louisville, KY 40223. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell serving the family.