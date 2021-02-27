Obituaries » John S. Collins

Burial Date: March 6, 2021 1101 Amsterdam Road Park Hills, KY 41011 March 6, 11 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 90 times















John Samuel Collins, 81 years old, formerly of Holyoke, Massachusetts, died Saturday, February 27, 2021, at his home in Park Hills, Kentucky. He was born in Holyoke to his loving parents, John Samuel Collins and Anne O’Donnell, and educated in the Catholic School System, graduating from Sacred Heart High School in 1957. John graduated from the University of Massachusetts Amherst in 1965 with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He worked for many years at the Boston Edison Company. Married for 57 years to his loving wife, Christine P. Thompson, also of Holyoke, a long time educator and administrator in the Weymouth Massachusetts Public School System. He also leaves behind one son, namely, Fr. Shannon Collins, MSJB, a priest, religious superior, and pastor in the Catholic Diocese of Covington, Kentucky. Furthermore, John leaves behind two brothers, Terrence Collins and David Collins. Another brother, Donald, predeceased him in 2014. The funeral will be held Saturday morning, March 6, at 11:00 AM, at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, in Park Hills, Kentucky, followed by a burial in St. John’s Cemetery in Fort Mitchell, Kentucky. Calling hours are Friday evening between 5 PM – 7 PM, with prayers for the deceased and the Holy Rosary beginning at 6:30 PM, at Middendorf Funeral Home in Fort Wright, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Missionaries of St. John the Baptist, 1101 Amsterdam Road, Park Hills, Kentucky 41011.