John Robert “Bob” Pattison, 81, of Covington, KY, passed away on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Born in Covington on September 28, 1941, he was the son of the late Robert J. and Emma Pattison. Bob proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era and went on to serve as a Covington Firefighter. He retired from the fire department after 26 years with the rank of Captain. Bob enjoyed working on and flying airplanes as well as working on and riding Harleys. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his sister: Joanne Hinkle. Bob is survived by his nieces: Kim (Sean) Crocker and Megan (Kenny) Arnold; nephew: Jeff (Cherie) Hinkle and numerous great-nieces and nephews. Service dates are pending at this time.