Obituaries » John R. O'Hearen

Burial Date: February 9, 2021 Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home 1833 Petersburg Road Hebron, KY 41048 Feb. 9, 3 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 29 times















John R. “Jack” O’Hearen, 91, of Hebron passed away on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at his home.

Jack was a retired Chief Engineer for U.S. Drill Head Co., longtime member of St. John Church, Covington and he served his country during World War II in the U.S. Army.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty J. (McKinney) O’Hearen in 1995; and his parents, John and Mary (Taylor) O’Hearen.

Survivors include his sons, John K. “Chris” O’Hearen of Ludlow and Timothy P. (Denise) O’Hearen of Burlington; five grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, face masks must be worn and attendance is limited to 50% of the funeral home’s capacity while still maintaining a six feet of social distance. Visitation is Tuesday, February 9, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Hebron. A Catholic Blessing will immediately follow at 3:00 pm. Interment, with Military Honors, will be in Hebron Lutheran Cemetery, Hebron.