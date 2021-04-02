Obituaries » John R. Harvey

Burial Date: April 7, 2021
Alliance Funeral Home & Cremation Center
7816 Dixie Hwy
Florence, KY 41042
April 7, 1 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 41 times















John Richard “Rick” Harvey took his last flight on April 2, 2021. As an airline pilot for his entire career, Rick took every opportunity to turn ordinary moments in life into an adventure. His vibrant spirit will live on through his family — his wife Janet Harvey, who he always called “My Bride,” his daughter Jillian Harvey-Rae who he called “Partner,” his daughter Jennifer Harvey who he called “Sweetie Pie,” his daughter Jeannette Spivey, who he called “Kiddo,” and his son Ryan Frantz who he called “Silly Goose.” Rick always had a funny story, a joke, a listening ear, and a shoulder to cry on. He lived by his motto” If you can’t be good, be good at it.” His three passions in life were the open sky, his wife and family, in that order. He was a faithful and loyal husband, father, brother, and friend. Rick would not want us to be sad, but he would love for us to remember him by trying to find the good in every situation and to enjoy many hearty laughs each day. Visitation on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM at Alliance Funeral Home & Cremation Center. Service to begin at 1:00 PM.